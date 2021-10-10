Kadarius Toney ejected for throwing a punch

Getty Images

The Cowboys and Giants don’t like each other much.

With 6:06 remaining in a Cowboys’ blowout, the Giants offense and Cowboys defense exchanged unplesantries. Kadarius Toney caught a 13-yard pass from Mike Glennon and was stood up by several players from the Cowboys.

Pushing and shoving ensued before Toney threw a punch.

Toney and Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee were assessed offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, and Toney was ejected.

Giants coach Joe Judge went onto the field and escorted Toney off, giving the rookie an earful as he departed for the locker room.

Toney caught 10 passes for 189 yards.

The Giants began the game without receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who were inactive, and lost receiver Kenny Golladay to a knee injury. Quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion) and running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) left in the first half, and cornerback Rodarius Williams (knee) departed in the second half.