Kickers melt down, but Mason Crosby recovers as Packers beat Bengals in overtime

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 10, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT
It was a nightmare game for the kickers today in Cincinnati. But Packers kicker Mason Crosby finally did what Bengals kicker Evan McPherson did not, and made a field goal.

Crosby’s game-winning 49-yarder gave the Packers a 25-22 overtime win, but the story of the game was the incredible stretch of missed field goals before that: Between Crosby and McPherson, there were five consecutive missed field goals at the end of the game, with three in the final minute and a half of the fourth quarter, and two more in overtime.

That wasn’t all. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also threw a disastrous interception in overtime, and Aaron Rodgers took a costly sack. But Rodgers hit Randall Cobb on the play after that sack to set up Crosby’s game winner.

For the game Rodgers completed 27 of 39 passes for 344 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, while Burrow completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Davante Adams was outstanding, with 11 catches for 206 yards, while Ja'Marr Chase had six catches for 159 yards.

It was a wild game that left the Packers at 4-1 and still in control of the NFC North. The Bengals fall to 3-2, and have to feel like they missed a big opportunity in their own division race.

17 responses to “Kickers melt down, but Mason Crosby recovers as Packers beat Bengals in overtime

  1. “Packers beat Bengals in overtime” and there was NO DOUBT ABOUT IT! Packers WIN, Packers WIN!!!!!!!!

  4. I guess “GM” Rodgers was right about Cobb having something left in the tank.
    Crosby’s final kick was like George Costanza wearing down a prospective date. No. No! NO!
    Oh, all right. It’s…Crosby!

  5. Nuttiest game I’ve seen in my roughly 30 years of watching football. Packers/Bengals games are always crazy though.

  6. That was out of nowhere Mason. Relieved. 3 different times.

    The schedule gets harder in a bit, Pack dodged a few bullets today.

  8. I am 100% confident that I will never witness a crazy game like that ever again, where both kicks have absolute meltdowns in the 4th quarter and OT. Unreal.

  9. The Packers underestimated the Bengals and ended up in a dogfight. The Bengals are going to be a tough out for a lot of teams.

  12. All I could think about was that the good, consistent kickers deserve more credit than they get. So much of a season rides on their feet, more than fans want to admit.

  14. A terrible game to watch. Soooooo, many mistakes by each team. Reminds me of a Monday night game about 35 years ago between NY Giants and St Louis Cardinals. It was about that time that the NFL and the networks started dropping bad teams from prime time games. Rightly so!

  15. The defense is really hurting due to those injuries (no pun) to starters. The O Line needs to get starters back as well. A win is a win and we’ll take it.

