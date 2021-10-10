Kickers melt down, but Mason Crosby recovers as Packers beat Bengals in overtime

Getty Images

It was a nightmare game for the kickers today in Cincinnati. But Packers kicker Mason Crosby finally did what Bengals kicker Evan McPherson did not, and made a field goal.

Crosby’s game-winning 49-yarder gave the Packers a 25-22 overtime win, but the story of the game was the incredible stretch of missed field goals before that: Between Crosby and McPherson, there were five consecutive missed field goals at the end of the game, with three in the final minute and a half of the fourth quarter, and two more in overtime.

That wasn’t all. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also threw a disastrous interception in overtime, and Aaron Rodgers took a costly sack. But Rodgers hit Randall Cobb on the play after that sack to set up Crosby’s game winner.

For the game Rodgers completed 27 of 39 passes for 344 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, while Burrow completed 26 of 38 passes for 281 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Davante Adams was outstanding, with 11 catches for 206 yards, while Ja'Marr Chase had six catches for 159 yards.

It was a wild game that left the Packers at 4-1 and still in control of the NFC North. The Bengals fall to 3-2, and have to feel like they missed a big opportunity in their own division race.