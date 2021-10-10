Lavonte David out with ankle injury, Dolphins cut Bucs lead to 24-17

Getty Images

The Buccaneers came out of halftime with a 24-10 lead on the Dolphins, but they are without linebacker Lavonte David.

David hurt his ankle late in the first half and the team announced at the start of the second half that he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. David had two tackles and a sack in the first half.

The Dolphins were able to take advantage of David’s absence on their first possession of the second half. They drove 83 yards for a one-yard Myles Gaskin touchdown catch. Jacoby Brissett hit tight end Mike Gesicki for 23 yards and made a key third-down throw to Jaylen Waddle while under pressure before Bucs corner Richard Sherman was flagged for pass interference on a throw to Preston Williams in the end zone.

Miami’s touchdown leaves the Bucs up 24-17 with under seven minutes to play in the third quarter.