Mason Crosby: You’ve got to take joy in the moments

Sunday was not a good day for kickers around the NFL and it was a particularly bad day for kickers in Cincinnati.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed field goals at the end of regulation and, despite what he initially thought, in overtime. Packers kicker Mason Crosby did the same and had a third miss earlier in the game, so there was plenty of intrigue when the Packers sent him out again for another try to win the game.

Crosby made that 49-yard kick and the Packers got a 25-22 win. After the game, Crosby said he “wanted so badly to come through there” and thanked his teammates for continuing to provide him with opportunities.

“You’ve got to take joy in the moments,” Crosby said, via the team’s website. “All I can think about is that last kick right now. You see the faces of your teammates and what those guys put on the line to continue to get in that position I just want to come through for them.”

Crosby’s had a lot of good days for the Packers. Sunday wasn’t one of them, but it ended well.