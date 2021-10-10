Matt Ryan leads Falcons to 27-20 win in London

Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan continued making his mark in the NFL record books in Sunday’s win over the Jets.

Ryan became the seventh player in NFL history with 5,000 completions and passed Eli Manning for eighth place in career passing yards during the 27-20 victory.

Ryan was 32-of-45 for 342 yards and two touchdowns on the day and made one of his biggest throws on a third-and-13 late in the fourth quarter. The Jets had cut a 20-3 lead to 20-17 on a Michael Carter touchdown run, but they’d get no closer as Ryan’s 15-yard strike to Olamide Zaccheaus helped set up a Mike Davis touchdown run that sealed the victory.

The Jets drove for a Matt Ammendola field goal after Davis’ touchdown, but failed to recover an onside kick that would have given them a chance to try for a tie.

Tight end Kyle Pitts caught one of Ryan’s touchdowns and finished with nine catches for 119 yards. Cordarrelle Patterson‘s blazing start to the season continued with 114 yards from scrimmage and Tajae Sharpe chipped in four catches for 53 yards to lead the team’s wide receivers with Calvin Ridley out of the lineup.

The Jets failed to score first quarter points for the fifth straight game and their offense didn’t find any momentum until late in the second quarter. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson‘s growing pains returned in the first half after a strong close to last week’s win over the Titans. He played a bit better in the second half, but will need to be better than 19-of-32 for 192 yards and an interception for the team to find consistent offensive success.

Both teams will have byes in Week Six. The Falcons will try to improve to 3-3 against the Dolphins when they return to action while the Jets will be in New England in a bid for a better result than they had against their fellow AFC East squad in Week Two.