Micah Hyde pick six gives Bills 31-13 lead; Clyde Edwards-Helaire out with knee injury

Getty Images

The Chiefs are in trouble.

After a one-hour, two-minute weather delay before the start of the second half, Kansas City’s defense forced a pair of punts. But the Chiefs’ second third-quarter possession ended in a pick six.

On third-and-5 from the Kansas City 24, quarterback Patrick Mahomes fired a short pass over the middle to receiver Tyreek Hill. But the pass went off Hill’s hands and into the waiting arms of safety Micah Hyde, who returned the ball 26 yards for a touchdown.

The extra point gave Buffalo a 31-13 lead.

Hyde now has an interception in three consecutive games.

To add injury to insult, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has headed to the locker room with a left knee injury and he has been ruled out. He caught an 11-yard pass earlier in that same possession but went down after making the play. He had to be carried off the field by a pair of teammates.

He had seven carries for 13 yards and the one reception.