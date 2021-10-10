NFL is expected to discuss Jon Gruden situation on Monday

Getty Images

News of the 2011 email written by Raiders coach Jon Gruden emerged late Friday afternoon. On Monday morning, the NFL is expected to discuss the situation.

Per a league source, Gruden’s email containing a racial trope regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith is expected to be a major topic at Monday’s weekly meeting at 345 Park Avenue.

At least one high-level member of league management believes Gruden will not be suspended by the NFL. Although the league issued a strongly-worded statement on Friday, the email was sent by Gruden at a time when he was not employed by the NFL or any of its teams.

It’s unknown whether the Raiders will take action against Gruden. Again, however, the email was sent more than six years before he was re-hired by the team in early 2018.