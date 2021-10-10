NFL Week Five early inactives: Christian McCaffrey out again this week

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Panthers will be without running back Christian McCaffrey again this weekend. There was some hope that McCaffrey might be able to return after missing Week Four when he joined the team at practice on Wednesday and continued to work throughout the week, but the Panthers threw some cold water on those feelings when they listed him as doubtful on Friday.

Carolina officially ruled McCaffrey out on Sunday morning, which means they’ll be relying on Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman out of the backfield as they try to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

Eagles at Panthers

Eagles: T Lane Johnson, QB Gardner Minshew, CB Mac McCain, OL Jack Anderson, DL Marlon Tuipulotu

Panthers: LB Shaq Thompson, T Cameron Erving, WR Shi Smith, DT Phil Hoskins, CB Rashaan Melvin, DE Darryl Johnson

Packers at Bengals

Packers: CB Rasul Douglas, DL Jack Heflin, OL Elgton Jenkins, OL josh myers, S Vernon Scott, LB Jaylon Smith

Bengals: WR Mike Thomas, CB Nick McCloud, DT Tyler Shelvin, OL Fred Johnson, DE Darius Hodge

Patriots at Texans

Patriots: G Shaq Mason, CB Jalen Mills, CB Shaun Wade, LB Ronnie Perkins, RB J.J. Taylor, TE Devin Asiasi

Texans: WR Danny Amendola, RB Rex Burkhead, TE Brevin Jordan, CB Jimmy Moreland, DE Charles Omenihu, RB Scottie Phillips Deshaun Watson

Jaguars at Titans

Jaguars: K Josh Lambo, CB Tyson Campbell, EDGE Lerentee McCray, EDGE Jordan Smith, DL Roy Robertson-Harris

Titans: WR Julio Jones, P Brett Kern, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, RB Mekhi Sargent, LB Bud Dupree, T Ty Sambrailo, DT Woodrow Hamilton

Lions at Vikings

Lions: RB Jermar Jefferson, WR Tom Kennedy, DE Eric Banks, DE Jashon Cornell, LB Jessie Lemonier, CB Daryl Worley

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, RB Dalvin Cook, G Wyatt Davis, DT Michael Pierce, DE Patrick Jones II

Broncos at Steelers

Broncos: QB Brett Rypien, CB Ronald Darby, CB Kary Vincent, S Jamar Johnson, T Cam Fleming, DL McTelvin Agim

Steelers: DT Carlos Davis, CB Cameron Sutton, WR James Washington, QB Dwayne Haskins, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, LB Buddy Johnson

Dolphins at Buccaneers

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, DB Trill Williams, CB Noah Igbinoghene, OL Greg Little, DL John Jenkins, TE Hunter Long

Buccaneers: TE Rob Gronkowski, S Antoine Winfield, DE Pat O'Connor, WR Jaelon Darden, QB Kyle Trask, RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, G Nick Leverett

Saints at Washington

Saints: T Terron Armstead, C Erik McCoy, QB Ian Book, DE Jayln Holmes, DB Desmond Trufant, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Washington: G Brandon Scherff, WR Dyami Brown, WR Cam Sims, TE Jace Sternberger, CB Danny Johnson, DE Shaka Toney