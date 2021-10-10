Patrick Mahomes still has behind-the-back pass ready to go

USA TODAY Sports

There are plenty of great reasons to tune in for Sunday night’s game between the Bills and Chiefs. Here’s one more.

You never know when he’s going to finally throw a behind-the-back pass in a game.

After last week’s win over the Eagles, I asked him about the lingering possibility of finally using the long-awaited throw.

“Maybe if we start winning some football games,” he said, laughing. “This was a good start. Whenever you’re winning a lot of football games and you’re scoring a lot of points and then you have big margins, then you have the chance to do some cool stuff like that.”

It’s not cool that the Chiefs are 2-2. If they get rolling tonight and build a lead and Mahomes gets the right opportunity, maybe we’ll finally see it.