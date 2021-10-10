Patriots have rallied from 13 points down to tie Texans 22-22

Getty Images

The Texans led 22-9. Now, they don’t.

The Patriots have scored 13 unanswered points to tie the game. Nick Folk kicked field goals of 52 and 32 yards before Hunter Henry caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to tie the game at 22-22 with 9:31 remaining in the game.

The Texans have helped the Patriots’ comeback with a punt for 0 yards by Cameron Johnston, who hit the back of a teammate’s helmet with the kick. Ka'imi Fairbairn, who missed two extra points in the first half, missed a 56-yard field goal. That allowed the Patriots to begin their touchdown drive at their own 46.

Mac Jones now is 20-of-26 for 194 yards with a touchdown and an interception.