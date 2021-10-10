Patriots rally for 25-22 victory over Texans on late 21-yard field goal

Posted by Charean Williams on October 10, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Houston Texans
The Patriots trailed by 13 points in the second half. They took their first lead with 15 seconds to play on a 21-yard Nick Folk field goal.

New England left Houston with a 25-22 win.

Folk kicked field goals of 52, 52 and 32 yards in addition to his game-winner.

The Patriots trailed 22-9 after Lonnie Johnson picked off Mac Jones on the second play of the second half and Davis Mills hit Chris Conley for a 37-yard touchdown strike off a flea flicker.

But it was all New England after that.

Jones finished 23-of-30 for 231 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Henry caught six passes for 75 yards, and his 13-yard touchdown catch with 9:31 remaining tied the game.

Damien Harris twice left the game with a chest injury and had a costly fumble into the end zone in the first half, a play that was ruled a touchdown on the field. Replay reversed it.

The Texans couldn’t get out of their own way. Cameron Johnston had a punt for 0 yards after hitting the back of a teammate’s helmet with the kick. Ka'imi Fairbairn missed two extra points in the first half and a a 56-yard field goal in the second half that set up the Patriots’ game-tying touchdown.

Davis Mills went 21-of-29 for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Chris Moore caught five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

  4. Too close for comfort. Maybe Belichick shouldn’t bench the best back on the team for fumbling when the rest of the run game did squat until the end. Defense woke up in the second half and made Mills uncomfortable but 22 points given up is inexcusable. Still 2 and 3 is better than 1 and 4.

  5. It’ll be nice to have an offensive line again.
    It would be nice if the defense stepped it up a few notches, they’ve been a huge disappointment so far this year. They look so sloowwwwww.
    The running game? I don’t even know what to think about that!
    Mac is a stud. I’m a big fan. Having a rookie carry the team is not acceptable.

  7. If Houston is supposed to be the worst team in league I really don’t think pat’s are any better, 3rd rookie qb,rookie HC..in ne and they took pats to the woodshed until last minute,think pats are in the running for worst team..

  8. That Patriots defense is atrocious. The Texans proved just how bad they are. What an awful game. I do think Mac Jones is legit. Accurate, makes good reads, and shows a lot of poise as a rookie.

  9. From yesterday- motownwing says: October 9, 2021 at 10:41 am Pats are now a below average team that will be last in the AFC east for sometimes. ——- Last!?! They’re in 2nd place in their division!!

  10. turtlesoup says:
    October 10, 2021 at 4:18 pm
    (*against a team that the Bills beat 40-0).

    And that means absolutely nothing

  11. billsrthefuture says:
    October 10, 2021 at 4:11 pm
    Honestly, Jones should have had about 5 picks today.

    Career backup, imo.

    I’m a fellow Bills fan and let’s not forget Josh’s first year (where he wasn’t supposed to play, but then Nathan Peterman happened). Cut the rookie some slack for a few games; it takes time to learn in the NFL. I’d be bashing the Pats defense more than anything.

  12. The Pats are learning to play together week by week. 4 of 5 starters on the oline being out was rough, but they got the job done and put us at 2-3. That is step one. Mac looks good. The receivers and tight ends are coming on strong. Defense is leaky against the run and got gashed in the passing game, but again, learning to play together. Now we need the Bills to lose.

  13. I’m not as down on the Pats as most after that game. The fact that Houston was such a mess in the offseason is putting all the pressure on their opponents and letting the team play with the freedom of zero expectations, and I don’t think the roster was as bad as people made out. The Pats didn’t play too badly considering they were missing so much of their O-Line, but I think it had an effect in the run game. It wouldn’t have been so close if Harris could hold onto the damn ball and then got injured. It ended up putting too much pressure on Jones, who despite his talent is still a rookie who makes some bad choices. Hopefully, he’ll learn from his near misses.

  14. flash1224 says:
    October 10, 2021 at 4:27 pm
    turtlesoup says:
    October 10, 2021 at 4:18 pm
    (*against a team that the Bills beat 40-0).

    And that means absolutely nothing

    I guess it does to you, since you commented about it.
    Like I said, a win is a win. Enjoy it…?

  15. Mac made some rookie throws and the Pats D looked awful for a while there. Skill guys on offense really need to protect the ball, I expect Mac to make some mistakes here and there, but these fumbles deep in offensive territory need to end. Should’ve never been as close as it was.

  16. “I’m a fellow Bills fan and let’s not forget Josh’s first year (where he wasn’t supposed to play, but then Nathan Peterman happened). Cut the rookie some slack for a few games; it takes time to learn in the NFL. I’d be bashing the Pats defense more than anything.”
    

    I hear you. But Allen wasn’t hyped like this.

    Jones hasn’t proven anything yet. They design the offense so that all he’s really had to do is complete short passes. He’s not “the best QB from the draft.” Maybe someday, but he has hardly shown anything yet.

  17. I never expected the Patriots defense to look so terrible. They did step up in the second half, but it’s still inexcusable how badly they’re playing in week five. The offense isn’t bad, but they’ll never get anywhere if the D doesn’t improve a lot.

    I was baffled by the reversal of Harris’s TD. It was called a TD on the field, but reversed and called a fumble before he crossed the line. They showed several angles and there was no way you could see that the fumble occurred before he crossed the plane.

  18. remizak says:
    October 10, 2021 at 4:48 pm
    I never expected the Patriots defense to look so terrible. They did step up in the second half, but it’s still inexcusable how badly they’re playing in week five. The offense isn’t bad, but they’ll never get anywhere if the D doesn’t improve a lot.

    I was baffled by the reversal of Harris’s TD. It was called a TD on the field, but reversed and called a fumble before he crossed the line. They showed several angles and there was no way you could see that the fumble occurred before he crossed the plane.

    

    Goodell will show up once a game on a key play to stunt momentum or try to sell something to the audience that just is not true. The audience saw no conclusive evidecnce, Goodell cheated again. Steratore is a liar.

    It’s almost like CBS intentionally won’t show you angle on a replay by design.

  19. RandallCunninghamWasARealQB says:
    October 10, 2021 at 4:24 pm
    That Patriots defense is atrocious. The Texans proved just how bad they are. What an awful game. I do think Mac Jones is legit. Accurate, makes good reads, and shows a lot of poise as a rookie.

    

    It’s the 6th ranked D heading into today after a clinic last week vs Brady.

    You know whose D stinks? Miami’s.

    Try to keep up. A bad start and a subpar half doesn’t mean the D stinks.

