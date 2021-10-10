Report: DeVante Parker will not play against Bucs

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ bid to pull out a road win in Tampa is reportedly going to happen without wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Parker was listed as questionable on Friday with a hamstring injury and was expected to go through pregame warmups to see if he can play. Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that Parker won’t go through those warmups after feeling tight upon waking up on Sunday and he will not play against the Buccaneers.

The Dolphins are also without Will Fuller after placing him on injured reserve with a broken finger and they traded Jakeem Grant to the Bears this week, so their receiving options are limited.

Isaiah Ford was called up from the practice squad to go with Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins, and Preston Williams.