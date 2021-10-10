Report: Jordan Evans will miss the rest of the season with torn ACL

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Jordan Evans‘ season is over.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Evans was diagnosed with a torn anterior crucicate ligament. Evans injured his right knee late in the second quarter of Cincinnati’s overtime loss to the Packers. He was carted to the training room.

Evans was injured on the kickoff following Ja'Marr Chase‘s 70-yard touchdown with 36 seconds remaining until halftime.

In five games this season, Evans made five tackles.

He is in his fifth NFL season, having appeared in 64 games with nine starts.