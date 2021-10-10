Saquon Barkley had X-rays on ankle, Kenny Golladay getting MRI on knee

USA TODAY Sports

Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys with an ankle injury and head coach Joe Judge didn’t offer much of an update on Barkley’s condition after the game.

Judge told reporters that Barkley had X-rays taken, but said he did not know what they showed. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Barkley was on crutches with a boot on his left ankle.

Barkley was the first Giants offensive starter to leave the game, but he wasn’t the last. Quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a concussion while trying to run for a touchdown and wide receiver Kenny Golladay left with a knee injury.

Golladay told reporters that he will have an MRI after hyperextending the knee in the first quarter and trying to play through it. He also said that he spoke to Jones and that the quarterback was in “good spirits” despite his injury. He will need to clear the concussion protocol in order to play against the Rams in Week Six.