Steelers snap losing streak, beat Broncos 27-19

The Steelers gave up a good portion of an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter, but they were able to hold off the Broncos at the end of the game.

Cornerback Cam Sutton picked off James Pierre in the end zone with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Steelers held on for a 27-19 win. The victory ends a three-game losing streak for Pittsburgh and leaves them at 2-3 with the Seahawks coming to town next Sunday night.

Ben Roethlisberger was 15-of-23 for 253 yards and opened the game with a 50-yard touchdown to Diontae Johnson. He hit Chase Claypool for another score in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 24-6 and hooked up with both wideouts for key gains on the way to a fourth quarter field goal that moved the lead back to eight points after a pair of Broncos touchdowns.

Najee Harris had his best game as a pro with 23 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown. He also had 20 receiving yards, but was not on the field for that field goal drive because of cramping.

The Claypool touchdown came after Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones was called for a leverage foul on a Chris Boswell field goal attempt. Boswell made the kick, but the Steelers took the penalty and that exchange wound up costing the Broncos once they rallied in the fourth quarter.

Teddy Bridgewater fueled that rally with a pair of touchdown passes and completed six passes to move the Broncos inside the Pittsburgh 10-yard-line before Pierre’s interception saved the day for the Steelers. In addition to the penalty, the Broncos will likely look back with regret at their inability to find the end zone in the first half. They got the ball on the 29 after a Roethlisberger fumble and drove inside the red zone later in the half, but had to settle for field goals both times.

Sunday’s loss is the second in a row for the Broncos after a 3-0 start to the season. They’ll hope to avoid extending the streak when the Raiders pay them a visit next Sunday.