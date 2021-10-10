Sunday Night Football: Bills lead Chiefs 24-13 at halftime

Getty Images

Kansas City’s defense is struggling once again and Buffalo is taking full advantage of it.

Josh Allen is averaging 15.6 yards per attempt and 31.3 yards per completion as the Bills lead the Chiefs 24-13 at halftime of Sunday Night Football.

Allen’s latest long completion gave Buffalo a 14-point lead and made a two-minute drill take just 34 seconds.

Allen started the drive with a short pass to Zack Moss for 15 yards. And then Allen hit tight end Dawson Knox for a 53-yard touchdown to give Buffalo 17 straight points.

Allen is 7-of-14 passing for 219 yards with a pair of TDs. His other touchdown pass was a 35-yard strike to receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the second quarter. Allen also hit Stefon Diggs with a 61-yard pass in the first half.

The quarterback’s first score was a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Allen currently leads the Bills with 41 yards rushing.

The Chiefs got a 54-yard field goal to end the first half, but have not appeared in sync offensively throughout the first two quarters. Kansas City is 3-of-7 on third down, getting just 5.4 yards per play. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 13-of-25 passing for 131 yards with a touchdown. He’s also the Chiefs’ leading rusher with 52 yards.

Buffalo will have the ball first to start the second half.