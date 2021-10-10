Sunday Night Football: Chris Jones, Matt Milano are inactive

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Bills both will be without a key defender tonight.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) and Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) are inactive for Sunday Night Football.

Milano returned to practice Friday and was listed as questionable. Jones missed all three days of work and also was questionable.

The Bills’ other inactives are running back Matt Breida, offensive tackle Tommy Doyle, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips.

The Chiefs’ other inactives are cornerback Charvarius Ward (quadriceps), tight end Noah Gray, receiver Daurice Fountain, center Austin Blythe and offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon is active and will make his 2021 debut.