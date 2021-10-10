Taylor Heinicke interception leads to Marquez Callaway touchdown

Getty Images

With Taylor Heinicke‘s help, the Saints are pulling away.

Heinicke threw his second interception of the day early on in the fourth quarter, and New Orleans took advantage of the extra opportunity with a touchdown to go up 27-16.

Heinicke was looking for receiver DeAndre Carter on the left side but he was far from open as cornerback P.J. Williams was in front of him. Williams made the pick and was brought down at the Washington 26.

It didn’t take long for the Saints to take advantage of the turnover. On third-and-7 from the Washington 12, quarterback Jameis Winston found a wide open Marquez Callaway on the left for an easy touchdown.

It was Callaway’s second touchdown reception of the game, having caught Winston’s Hail Mary pass to end the first half.

Now midway through the fourth quarter, Washington is running out of time to cut the deficit.