Taysom Hill carted off the field after helmet-to-helmet hit

Saints offensive weapon Taysom Hill has been carted off the field in New Orleans’ matchup with Washington.

Quarterback Jameis Winston targeted Hill with a downfield pass on the right side. While the pass was incomplete, Washington’s William Jackson lowered his head and hit Hill helmet-to-helmet. Hill stayed down for a bit, but was able to stand up and get on the cart himself before riding off the field.

The Saints were able to score a touchdown after Hill exited. A screen pass to running back Alvin Kamara went 12 yards to get New Orleans just outside of the red zone. And then Kamara took a handoff 23 yards for a touchdown.

But Cody Parkey missed the extra point, keeping the game tied at 13 with just under 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

New Orleans receiver Deonte Harris, who caught a 72-yard touchdown earlier in the game, is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

And Washington offensive tackle Sam Cosmi tried to return after suffering an ankle injury on the Football Team’s previous scoring drive. But he went down again and has since been declared out after heading to the locker room.