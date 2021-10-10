Teddy Bridgewater will start for Broncos vs. Steelers

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is good to go today in Pittsburgh.

Bridgewater has cleared the concussion protocol and will start today against the Steelers, according to the report.

In his first year in Denver, Bridgewater was off to an outstanding start through the first three games of the season. But he was knocked out of the game during the second quarter of Week Four against the Ravens, on a hit that wasn’t flagged but did get Ravens pass rusher Odafe Oweh fined by the league.

Drew Lock finished last week’s game for Bridgewater and struggled to move the Broncos’ offense.