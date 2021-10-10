Texans lead 6-0 on Davis Mills touchdown pass

Getty Images

The Texans took the opening kickoff and ran 10:06 off the clock, going 79 yards in 18 plays.

It was a methodical drive as they converted three of four third downs and went for it on fourth-and-two from the New England 38, with David Johnson catching an 8-yard pass from Davis Mills.

Antony Auclair scored on an 11-yard pass from Mills. Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point wide right, leaving the Texans holding a 6-0 lead.

Mills went 5-of-7 for 44 yards and the score.

Johnson caught two passes for 18 yards.