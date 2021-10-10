Texans lead Patriots 12-6 on Davis Mills’ second touchdown

Getty Images

Defense is lacking in Houston as rookie quarterbacks Davis Mills and Mac Jones are squaring off. The Texans have had two possessions and scored on both. The Patriots scored on their only possession.

All three extra points were missed, though, leaving Houston with a 12-6 lead.

Mills hit Antony Auclair for an 11-yard touchdown on the Texans’ 18-play, 79-yard drive that ate the first 10:06 off the clock.

The Patriots answered with Damien Harris‘ 1-yard touchdown run to complete a 10-play, 60-yard drive.

Mills then hit Chris Moore for a quick, 67-yard touchdown after cornerback J.C. Jackson went for the interception.

Mills is 7-of-9 for 118 yards.

Jones is 5-of-5 for 58 yards.