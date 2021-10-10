Titans lead Jaguars 24-13 at halftime

Getty Images

The Titans are doing what the Titans should do against the Jaguars, leading 24-13 at halftime.

Kevin Byard scored on a 30-yard fumble return only a minute into the game to give Tennessee a fast 7-0 lead. The Titans offense scored on three of four first half possessions.

Derrick Henry had a 1-yard touchdown run and Ryan Tannehill completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt.

Randy Bullock kicked a 34-yard field goal with 31 seconds remaining in the half.

Henry has only 31 yards on 11 carries, and Tannehill is 9-of-14 for 149 yards.

Trevor Lawrence is 11-of-14 for 114 yards, and James Robinson has 110 yards on 12 carries.