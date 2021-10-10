Tom Brady shows up at press conference with right hand wrapped

USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers secured a big win on Sunday. Their quarterback incurred an injury along the way.

Brady arrived at his post-game press conference with a wrapped right hand. He called it a “football injury” (Captain Obvious). He also said that, in his younger days, he would have hidden it from reporters.

“Now I don’t care as much,” Brady said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press.

That said, Brady hid a torn MCL for all of the 2020 season. So, as recently as a year ago, he cared.

This time, the injury presumably isn’t a big deal. Indeed, the Bucs have a short week and a Thursday night game against the Eagles.

It was last year on a Thursday night that Brady lost track of the downs. Hopefully his injured hand will allow him to count properly this time.