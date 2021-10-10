Trevon Diggs keeps interception streak alive

Getty Images

One day, quarterbacks are going to quit throwing at Trevon Diggs. That day is not today.

Mike Glennon, who replaced the injured Daniel Jones late in the first half, threw a deep pass toward C.J. Board, who initially appeared to have a step on Diggs. But Diggs closed the gap and intercepted the pass.

Diggs returned the pick 18 yards to the Dallas 41 with 6:57 remaining in the third quarter.

Diggs has at least one interception in every game this season and made two last week against Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Diggs has six for the season already, making him a candidate for defensive player of the year.

Diggs has tied Don Bishop as the only players in franchise history with an interception in the first five games of a season. Bishop accomplished the feat in 1961.

The Cowboys lead the Giants 24-13.