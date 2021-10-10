Vikings avoid disaster, beat Lions on last-second field goal

Getty Images

In a game that didn’t make either team look particularly good, the Vikings found a way to win after nearly blowing a seemingly insurmountable lead.

Dalvin Cook was out for the Vikings, but backup running back Alexander Mattison topped 100 yards, including a big play on a 48-yard scamper, and also caught all seven of the passes thrown to him and scored a receiving touchdown. Unfortunately, Mattison also lost a huge fumble with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Vikings clinging to a 16-9 lead.

After that the Lions scored a touchdown and made the two-point conversion, giving Detroit a 17-16 lead with less than a minute to play.

But the Vikings managed to get into field goal range, and a 54-yarder from Greg Joseph was good as time expired. The Vikings won, 19-17.

Justin Jefferson had another big game, topping 100 yards. The Vikings have one of the best young receivers in football in Jefferson.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff played an ugly game, losing a fumble, throwing an interception and rarely moving the Lions’ offense down the field. He did rally in the end, though, and threw the two-point conversion that could have won the game.

The Vikings needed this win if they’re going to have any playoff hopes. They’re now 2-3 and certainly in the mix in the NFC race. The Lions drop to 0-5 and are in the mix for the first pick in the draft.