Zach Wilson: We can’t keep trying to come from behind

Getty Images

It’s easy to spot one thing the Jets have to work on during their bye week.

The team has not scored a point in the first quarter this season and they’ve scored just 13 points in the first halves of games while going 1-4 to open the season. On Sunday in London, they were down 20-3 at halftime as quarterback Zach Wilson went 5-of-13 for 42 yards and an interception.

Wilson was 14-of-19 for 150 yards after the break and the Jets were able to close within 20-17 in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing 27-20. Better second halves have been a trend for Wilson and he said after the game that he thinks it’s “a confidence thing team-wide” that is keeping the team from playing better at the beginning of games.

“I would just say it’s a block that we’ve got to get over,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “It’s like our mindset is, ‘Hey, we didn’t start well but we know we can do well in the second half.’ But we’ve got to do well the whole game. We can’t keep trying to come from behind. The NFL is too hard to always come from behind.”

Their next chance to try for a better start will come in New England in Week Seven.