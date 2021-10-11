18 of 79 games have been decided in final minute or overtime

Getty Images

The NFL has played 79 regular-season games in 2021. Of those, 18 have been decided in the final minute of regulation or overtime.

According to the NFL, that’s the most ever in the first five weeks of a season.

Also, 21 games have been decided by three points or fewer, tied for the most ever through five weeks. On Sunday, four such games happened.

There also has been at least one overtime game every week, only the second time that’s ever happened through five weeks.

And Week Five isn’t over. The Colts return to Baltimore tonight. While the Ravens are favored to win, a wise man once said that’s why they play the games. This year, the games are as exciting as ever. And there are still 13 weeks left.