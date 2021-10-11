As Dolphins and Colts struggle, Eagles could have three Top 10 picks in 2022 NFL draft

Getty Images

The Eagles had an impressive come-from-behind win over the Panthers on Sunday, improving to 2-3 and proving that their season is far from over. But if the Eagles struggle the rest of the way, they already have a great consolation prize: They’re poised to own the top of the 2022 NFL draft.

Thanks to wise trades that prioritized building for the future — and a little luck with their trading partners being worse than expected — the Eagles may even have three Top 10 picks.

The Eagles’ own first-round pick would, based on current standings, be No. 10 overall. But that would actually be their third pick in 2022.

The Eagles also own the Dolphins’ first-round pick, thanks to Miami’s highly questionable decision to trade up to the sixth overall pick, which they used on wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, in last year’s draft. Based on current standings, the 1-4 Dolphins would own the third overall pick.

And the Eagles might end up with the Colts’ first-round pick as well. The trade of Carson Wentz to Philadelphia stipulates that the Eagles’ get the Colts’ first-round pick if Wentz plays at least 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps, or 70 percent if the Colts make the playoffs. Wentz has played 98 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps so far this season. The Colts are 1-3 heading into tonight’s game against the Ravens and would own the seventh overall pick based on current standings.

Whether it all plays out that way over the rest of the season remains to be seen, but the Eagles are clearly going to be very well positioned to add significant talent to their roster in 2022.