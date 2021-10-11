At age 44, Tom Brady leads NFL in passing yards

Getty Images

Tom Brady is not slowing down at the age of 44.

In fact, after Brady’s 411-yard game in Sunday’s 45-17 win over the Dolphins, he now leads the NFL with 1,767 yards in the 2021 season.

That’s just not supposed to happen, a 44-year-old leading the NFL in passing yards. Or for that matter leading any major professional sports league in any significant statistical category.

In fact, the oldest player in NFL history to lead the league in passing yards was . . . Tom Brady, when he did it in 2017 at the age of 40. Other than Brady, the oldest player ever to lead the NFL in passing yards was Fran Tarkenton, when he did it in 1978 at the age of 38.

Brady is also leading the league in both pass attempts and completions, and the advanced stats at FootballOutsiders.com say he has been the most valuable player in the NFL so far this season.

This may not be the very best season of Brady’s career — it would be hard to top 2007, when he put up many of his career-best numbers while leading the Patriots to the only 16-0 season in NFL history — but it’s right up there with his best. At his age, that’s a stunning achievement.