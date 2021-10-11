Baker Mayfield has legitimate complaint about uncalled pass interference

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2021, 11:25 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Last week, the Browns secured a win over the Vikings thanks to an uncalled instance of pass interference in the end zone. On Sunday, the Browns saw multiple missed defensive fouls late in the game, as they both tried to hold their lead against the Chargers and then to recapture it.

Facing second and 10 after the Chargers had scored a touchdown but missed the extra point, the Browns opted to throw. Along the right sideline, receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones tried an out and up near the sticks, and a pump fake from quarterback Baker Mayfield caused Chargers cornerback Michael Davis to bite. But Davis gave Peoples-Jones a hard shove well beyond the five-yard zone, disrupting Peoples-Jones’s route and forcing Mayfield to move to his next read.

He found receiver Rashard Higgins. Mayfield threw it to Higgins. It looked like Chargers safety Derwin James took Higgins down before the ball arrived.

“Might as well just forward the fine letter,” Mayfield told reporters after the game. “We asked the ref on the sideline how the hell he missed that call? I mean, they’re shoving Donovan Peoples-Jones out of bounds and Higgy gets grabbed, so there’s two PIs on one play. They don’t call it?”

Later in the game, with the Browns trailing by five and Mayfield firing a desperation pass on fourth and 10 to the end zone, Davis appears to trip and fall. While doing so, he takes out tight end David Njoku. No flag, again.

A foul on that play would have given the Browns a first down near the end zone and a chance to win the game with a touchdown. On the earlier play, it would have given the Browns a first down and more chances to burn up the remaining time while holding a one-point lead. The Browns got the wrong end of it twice.

The unfortunate lesson to every NFL team is to leave no doubt. To not be in a position to need the officials to, you know, properly do their jobs when assessing whether interference happened.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Baker Mayfield has legitimate complaint about uncalled pass interference

  2. Cities like Cleveland and Buffalo, who do not have years of success never get the calls. It’s just a fact.

  3. The worst part of this is that the calls weren’t even consistent. If the refs had swallowed the whistles, it would have been one thing. But they threw a DPI where the Chargers receiver was wrestling the DB to the ground, and a hold where the Chargers lineman had his hand up under Tretter’s helmet the entire time.

    The first penalty extended a drive on what otherwise would have been a turnover, and eventually led to a TD. The other torpedoed a Browns offensive drive.

  4. I was rooting for the Chargers and it looked like the refs were eating Los Angeles home cooking. There were so many missed calls that hurt the Browns — it looked like they were playing against the refs and the Chargers. There were also some missed/bad calls that went the other way, but not nearly as many. It’s too bad the NFL has opted not to have someone in the league office whose job is to take responsibility for the refs and admit mistakes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.