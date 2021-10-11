Bill Belichick: Mac Jones’ leadership, resilience have been impressive

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw an interception early in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Houston and the Texans scored a touchdown that stretched their lead to 13 points.

It would be the final points that the Texans scored all day, but Jones and the Patriots were able to score on their final four possessions and eke out a 25-22 road win. Jones ended the day 23-of-30 for 231 yards and a touchdown to go with that interception and the performance earned him praise from head coach Bill Belichick in his postgame press conference.

“Mac gave it to us all day,” Belichick said. “I thought we moved the ball. I thought he made a lot of good decisions. There were some checks that he had to make that he made throughout the day, but really the last drive was a third down conversion to Hunter [Henry] and then we had a couple good runs in there. But yeah, Mac’s been good for us all year in terms of his leadership, his resilience, and kind of always counting on him to do the right thing, and you know, he really does it at a high level, so it’s been impressive.”

Jones said after the game that he doesn’t know if the Patriots “outplayed” the Texans, but that he was sure they “outcompeted” their opponents. That allowed them to come back for a win and gives them a chance to get back to .500 against the Cowboys in Week Six.