Bills have emerged as the NFL’s only dominant team

When looking for a new No. 1 team in the NFL last week after the Rams lost to the Cardinals, the easy choice would have been to make the top team Arizona. After all, they were (and still are) the only unbeaten team in the NFL.

But they’re not the best team in the NFL. The best team plays in Buffalo. The best team, after somehow losing to the Steelers in Week One, has become the Bills.

They’ve dominated every game since Week One, with a pair of shutouts and an average victory margin of more than 28 points.

Yes, at one point last night it looked as if the Chiefs would make a late run. Down 31-20 in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs intercepted a Josh Allen pass. A questionable roughing the passer call on Frank Clark erased the turnover. The Bills then drove the length of the field to ice the game.

Speaking of ice, the Bills could be playing their playoff games in and among it. With a 4-1 record and a favorable schedule over the final 12 games, the No. 1 seed could be in the cards. And what a difference it would be for the Bills to bring a team like the Chargers to Buffalo than to have to travel to L.A.

Much can, and surely will, over the next 13 weeks. Through five weeks, however, the league has only one truly dominant team. That team is the Buffalo Bills.