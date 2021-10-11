Brian Flores: Hopefully Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to go this week

Getty Images

The Dolphins have lost four consecutive games since starting the season with a win over the Patriots.

But it sounds like their starting quarterback may return sooner than later.

During his Monday press conference, Miami head coach Brian Flores told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa is making a lot of improvement and could potentially get activated to play in this weeks matchup against the Jaguars in London.

“What we need to see is to see him move around, see him throw the ball, see him on the run. See the deep ball,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “The one thing we won’t see is real and true contact. There will obviously be some pain tolerance he’ll need to deal with.”

What could complicate matters is that backup QB Jacoby Brissett is dealing with a hamstring injury. Flores described Brissett as sore following the team’s Sunday loss to the Buccaneers.

“He definitely toughed it out yesterday with the leg injury,” Flores said, via Kelly. “He’s tough and competitive. I thought about pulling him a couple times and he fought me to stay in. Speaks to his competitiveness. He’s definitely sore.”

Tagovailoa suffered fractured ribs early in Miami’s Week Two loss to the Bills.

Aside from Miami’s overtime loss to the Raiders, the club hasn’t scored more than 17 points in a game this year.

Brissett has completed 65 percent of his passes for 858 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also been sacked 12 times.