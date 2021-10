Getty Images

The Chiefs have lost their starting running back for a few weeks.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain and is out for a few weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Edwards-Helaire suffered the injury during Sunday night’s loss to the Bills. He had gained just 13 yards on seven carries at the time he went down.

For the season, Edwards-Helaire leads the Chiefs with 65 carries for 304 yards.