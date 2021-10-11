Colts lead Ravens 10-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Colts scored a touchdown on their third play from scrimmage. That was the highlight of the first half.

The Colts lead 10-3 at halftime after the Ravens finally got on the scoreboard with 1:23 remaining on a 23-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

The Ravens had only 68 yards on their first four possessions. They went 80 on their fifth drive but stalled at the Indianapolis 5-yard line. Baltimore has only 148 yards, including only 41 rushing.

The Ravens can break the NFL record for consecutive games with 100 yards rushing tonight. They currently are tied with the 1974-77 Steelers with 43.

Lamar Jackson is 8-of-11 for 107 yards and has run for 30 yards on six carries.

The Colts scored the only touchdown on a 76-yard catch-and-run by Jonathan Taylor on a pass from Carson Wentz. On their second drive, the Colts drove to the Baltimore 14 before Wentz was sacked by Odafe Oweh, who forced a fumble that Brandon Williams recovered.

The Colts have 222 yards with Wentz 14-of-21 for 189 yards and the touchdown.

After Tucker’s field goal, the Colts matched it on the final play of the second quarter. The Colts converted a fourth-and-11 on a Wentz pass to Michael Pittman for 13 yards to the Baltimore 24. Indianapolis called a timeout with three seconds left.

For some reason, punter Rigoberto Sanchez was sent out to try a 42-yard field goal. He missed. But Marlon Humphrey was offsides. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made a 37-yarder.

In injury news, Ravens receiver Sammy Watkins is questionable with a hamstring injury. Ravens rookie left guard Ben Cleveland was carted off with a knee injury and is doubtful to return.