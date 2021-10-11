David Culley doesn’t think Tyrod Taylor will come off IR this week

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after the second game of the regular season, which means that he’s now eligible to come off the list and return to the active roster.

It doesn’t sound like anyone should expect to see him in the lineup when the Texans take on the Colts in Week Six, however. Texans head coach David Culley said he’s not expecting Taylor to come off of injured reserve this week.

“I don’t think so, not sure yet,” Culley said, via multiple reporters.

Rookie Davis Mills has started the last three games for Houston. He had his best outing to date in Sunday’s 25-22 loss to the Patriots and it looks like he’ll get at least one more chance to run the offense before Taylor is back in the picture.