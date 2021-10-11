Evan McPherson had a “weird feeling” when he realized OT field goal was no good

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Packers featured five missed field goals, including one from each team in overtime before Mason Crosby finally hit one to give Green Bay a 25-22 victory.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson‘s miss in overtime would have been notable under any circumstances, but it was a particularly memorable one because of how McPherson reacted. McPherson and holder Kevin Huber began celebrating before realizing that the kick had actually hooked to the left and not gone through the uprights.

McPherson called the abrupt end to the celebration a “weird feeling” when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“Honestly I was celebrating before the ball, I guess, curved to the left,” McPherson said. “But for me, what I saw is I struck it very well, and I saw it going right down the middle. I guess you could say I know whenever it’s going to go in, and that was one of those moments, and so I was kind of celebrating with Kevin when it hit a hard left. I couldn’t really tell you – maybe a big gust of wind caught it there at the last second. I struck it well. I’m upset about it, but there’s really nothing I can do about it now, just kind of move on to Detroit and the next kick. We’re preparing for Detroit, and go up there and get a good road win.”

McPherson had two misses overall and said that Crosby, who missed three field goals before nailing the winner, told him not to “let this game affect my career down the road.” Next Sunday in Detroit will be his first chance to show that he hasn’t been rattled by how things played out on Sunday.