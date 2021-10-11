Giants announce Rodarius Williams tore his ACL

Getty Images

When Giants head coach Joe Judge provided updates on injured members of the team during his Monday press conference, he said that cornerback Rodarius Williams was still having tests on his knee and that the team might have an announcement later.

The team did make an announcement on Monday afternoon and it wasn’t a positive one. Williams will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in Sunday’s 44-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Williams was a sixth-round pick earlier this year. He appeared in all five of the team’s games on defense and special teams and was credited with one tackle.

James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson, Josh Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Sam Beal, and Keion Crossen are the other cornerbacks on the Giants’ active roster.