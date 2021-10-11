Giants had “sigh of relief” after seeing Saquon Barkley’s X-rays

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys with an ankle injury and head coach Joe Judge said after the game that he had not seen the results of X-rays that were taken after he got hurt.

The team has now seen those results and told reporters on Monday that there was a “sigh of relief” when they saw the extent of Barkley’s injury. The news was “better than it could’ve been,” but declined to offer any timetable for when Barkley might be able to return to action.

A report on Sunday night said that Barkley suffered a low-ankle sprain and that he is likely to miss at least this week’s game against the Rams.

Judge said that wide receiver Kenny Golladay is undergoing tests on his knee and that the team’s hopeful they’ll dodge a bullet there. Quarterback Daniel Jones is in the concussion protocol and it will be a few days before we know if he’ll have a chance of being cleared in time to face Los Angeles.