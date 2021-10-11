Jaguars take green dot away from Myles Jack

USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Myles Jack is one of the few bright spots on the Jacksonville defense. And he’d been entrusted with the green dot on his helmet, meaning that he hears the play call from the sideline and relays it to the huddle.

On Sunday, the Jaguars removed the green dot from Jack’s helmet.

“We have been evaluating that, because Myles plays three positions,” coach Urban Meyer told reporters after the loss to Tennessee. “You know, in the three different [alignments] — base, nickel, dime. We just did some research, he plays best when he doesn’t have to make the call.”

Meyer said that the playcalling responsibilities instead went to linebacker Damien Wilson and safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Meyer was asked whether having two different players having that responsibility created confusion on Sunday.

“I don’t think so,” Meyer said. “I think that’s a question I’m going to ask.”

Frankly, there are far more pressing questions to be asked, now that the Jaguars have lost 20 games in a row.