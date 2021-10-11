Jalen Hurts: We didn’t play to our standard, but it was enough to win the game

Getty Images

Things didn’t go well for the Eagles for much of Sunday’s game, but the end result was a happy one.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter that cut Carolina’s lead to three points and ran for another after a blocked punt in the fourth quarter to make the Eagles 21-18 winners on the road. There’s plenty to clean up after a day that also featured a Hurts interception, a Panthers safety when Hurts fumbled the ball out of the end zone and 273 total yards of offense, but Hurts focused on the final score when he assessed the team’s performance after the game.

“I think it’s good enough to win the game,” Hurts said, via Jack McCaffery of DelcoTimes.com. “Often you come back out after a game and maybe you left some stuff out on the field, and you say, ‘We didn’t play well enough.’ Well, we didn’t play to our standard today offensively. But it was enough.”

Hurts’ numbers were more impressive against the Chiefs in Week Four, but the Eagles lost that game and they’ll surely take an ugly win over that outcome.