Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of hospital, cleared to travel back to Cleveland

Getty Images

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was taken to the hospital after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers because he suffered a throat contusion during the game and he remained in Los Angeles while the rest of the team returned to Cleveland.

According to multiple reports, Owusu-Koramoah was released from the hospital on Sunday night. He has been cleared to return to Cleveland on Monday.

Owusu-Koramoah had four tackles and a forced fumble in the 47-42 loss.

The Browns rookie was not the only NFL player from an Ohio-based team to land in a hospital with a throat issue on Sunday. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also went to be evaluated by doctors for a potential throat contusion after an overtime loss to the Packers.