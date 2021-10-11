Joe Burrow released from hospital, throat checked out fine

Getty Images

We noted that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow told people he was fine before going to the hospital to be checked for a throat contusion on Sunday and it appears doctors drew the same conclusion after examining him.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Burrow checked out fine in those examinations and has been released from the hospital. Burrow was having trouble speaking after the game, which is what led to the trip to the hospital.

Burrow played the entire way in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Packers. He was 26-of-38 for 281 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the contest.

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also went to the hospital Sunday to be checked for a throat contusion. He has also been released and is expected to fly back to Cleveland on Monday.