Joe Thuney fractured his hand, played through it on Sunday night

Getty Images

Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney didn’t miss a snap in Sunday night’s loss to the Bills, but it wasn’t because he remained in good health all night.

Head coach Andy Reid said that Thuney fractured his hand early in the contest. He was put in a cast and played with it for the rest of the evening.

There isn’t any word on Thuney’s status for this week, but the fact that he played through the injury on Sunday suggests there’s a good chance he’ll push to be on the field against Washington a well.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left the loss with a knee injury. Reid did not have an update on his condition during a Monday press conference.