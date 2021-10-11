Jon Gruden: I have resigned as head coach, I love the Raiders and don’t want to be a distraction

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 11, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Jon Gruden has officially announced his resignation.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden said in a statement released this evening. “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Gruden’s resignation comes on the heels of several of his emails expressing racist, sexist, homophobic and otherwise offensive sentiments being released publicly. The emails were years old but only recently came to light because of the investigation into the Washington Football Team. Gruden sent the emails to Bruce Allen, the former president of the team.

This is Gruden’s 15th season as a head coach. He first became head coach of the Raiders in 1998 and spent four years there before leaving for Tampa Bay in 2002, winning a Super Bowl in his first season. After seven seasons in Tampa Bay, Gruden was fired and became the top Monday Night Football commentator. He then returned to coaching with the Raiders in 2018. His coaching career has likely come to an end, with a record of 117-112.

19 responses to “Jon Gruden: I have resigned as head coach, I love the Raiders and don’t want to be a distraction

  11. “I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

    Translation:

    “I’m sorry, I never meant for anyone else to read these emails.”

  13. You are witnessing a complete and utter catastrophic implosion of a man’s life long reputation. THIS has ruined the John Gruden brand…forever.

  16. I kinda hate the fact that he is basically being pushed out for something that happened years ago. We all have a past and should have the chance to correct & learn from our mistakes (admit it, we all have them). But on the other hand, I can’t see how he could continue as an effective leader after all of this.

  17. Overrated coach who couldn’t develop a QB and only won a Super Bowl with Tony Dungy’s team. Good riddance. Maybe Derek Carr will sleep peacefully tonight lol

  18. Does anyone think that there aren’t other coaches and executives in the league who have skeletons in their closet as well and whether or not the league continues down this path? Curious if this was a witch hunt by Goodell…..

  19. 1. These emails spanned a time frame that continued until 2018. So miss me with the “these are 10 years old.” Also, he was in his late 40’s in 2010.
    2. This shows a lack of judgment (my family and I, who are not even famous, will refrain from saying certain controversial things in emails because you never know when they might come back to haunt you in a future situation).
    3. This shows that he is a rage-filled jerk, and who wants to work with someone like that? I thought this about him way before any of this came to light. This just confirmed it. He’s a jerk.

    As far as his personal views, he is entitled to them just as everyone is. The fact that he emailed all of these things shows a lack of judgment, especially at his age and level of fame.

