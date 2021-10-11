Jon Gruden tells staff he will resign

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
When the first torpedo struck the hull on Friday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden opted to fix the damage in lieu of abandoning ship — even though he knew that other torpedos were in the water.

Now, Gruden is jumping overboard.

According to multiple reports, Gruden has informed his staff that he will resign.

The new comes not long after the New York Times reported on the contents of more emails he sent to former Washington executive Bruce Allen. The emails reportedly include homophobic, transphobic, and sexist comments.

We’ll have ongoing coverage regarding the situation, with all developments and further analysis.

Gruden exits after 53 games, five weeks into the fourth year of a 10-year contract.

  5. Well, that didn’t take long. I can’t see him getting another job in football again…at least not any time soon.

  11. everyone Mocked me for saying lifetime ban for Gruden the other day. looks like he’s resigning in shame which is just as Damning.

  13. Wow. What a fool. Not only is this abhorrent behavior, his entire NFL career is over. Forget coaching, forget TV, he burned 6 very profitable years as well as all that TV money he could have had. Just wow.

  15. I’m not trying to stick up for Gruden because I think he has always been an overrated blowhard, but seriously, those emails were over 10 years ago – what’s next and where does this end?

  18. Vegas luck.
    After getting out of that crazy coaching contract, Marc Davis is the happiest guy in the world tonight.

  19. Well, whoever “selectively” leaked those e-mails to stick it to Gruden got what they wanted. The league should also investigate the leak, but you know they won’t.

  20. Stupid he resigned. Stupid what he said. Stupid how it was completely overblown.

  22. I’m not in any way defending the contents of his emails, but this new thing where you get fired for emails you wrote ten years ago is not good. We all say things in private we wouldn’t say in public; I’m sure he thought he was communicating in private.

  24. ESPN just reported that Jon Gruden has been fired,,, will anybody hire him now as a coach or a analyst???

  27. 100 million doesn’t buy what it used to….22 regular season wins and 0 playoffs.

  nnagi says:

    October 11, 2021 at 9:16 pm

    I’m not trying to stick up for Gruden because I think he has always been an overrated blowhard, but seriously, those emails were over 10 years ago – what’s next and where does this end?
    ——————-
    When it was 1 incident/email I could understand that line of thinking but the problem is it’s no longer 1 so it’s not showing an isolated incident it’s showing their true thoughts. Whether you want to agree or disagree with what he said or whether anything should happen to him the fact is that remaining as head coach would be nearly impossible to do his job week in and week out without it being a distraction.

  30. That means it’s worse than we know. I’m not for canceling people over decade old personal emails, but he sent them while at least associated with the NFL and media, and is now perhaps even more public. That’s like me emailing colleagues who work outside my company this stuff and then being surprised when it comes to light.

  32. Can someone explain to me how they divulge all of Jon grudens emails, A complete byproduct of the Washington investigation.. but not the actual results of the Washington investigation???

    This is clearly intentional leakage by the league. Not saying Gruden doesn’t deserve consequences but thought this is Kinda messed up.

  33. as the Wiseguys have learned from the Feds .. never leave an electronic footprint … true more than ever these days

  34. Chucky may be done in both the NFL and the broadcast booth. You can’t put that stuff in an email.

  35. Those crying that this was ten whole years ago… I understand the sentiment, however you have to put this in context of who he was 10 years ago. A 48year old man, face of MNF, SB winning coach. This is not the case where some 12yr old was tweeting stuff they don’t understand the impact of. He was 48 years old, acting like a piece of trash human being.

  36. I’m sorry but private e mails means private conversation. Don’t want to see what they say then done open them and read them.
    Not saying either way what he typed was right or wrong, I’m just saying it was 11 years ago and his PRIVATE e mail account.

  37. Thank goodness, wouldn’t want anything as sordid as this associated with the city of Las Vegas

  38. …not defending him either but he left the team no choice. You cant hide from those comments when you have an openly gay guy on ur team and active female referees.

  42. Truly did not expect this out come. Either way Gruden will be fine. This will blow over. I say this as a POC.

  43. I was always a Gruden fan. It’s sad and unfortunate that he sent emails that used horrific words and viewpoints about others. His public life is likely over. Hopefully he improves as a person.

  studlysmartguy says:
    October 11, 2021 at 9:17 pm
    I’m not in any way defending the contents of his emails, but this new thing where you get fired for emails you wrote ten years ago is not good. We all say things in private we wouldn’t say in public; I’m sure he thought he was communicating in private.
    **********************************************************************************
    He’s a man in his 60’s. Doubt he’s changed his character in 10 years. Glad he’s resigning. NFL doesn’t need Neanderthals.

  45. They should hire Dungy to return the favor of Gruden taking the Bucs to the Super Bowl with Dungy’s team.

  46. You know, Alexander Graham Bell invented this great device, its called a PHONE. Maybe some of the younger folks should start using it to not leave a paper or digital trail. Great device, the phone is.

  rewenayshin says:
    October 11, 2021 at 9:23 pm
    Email and the internet will be the downfall of many.

    54 4 Rate This

    —————

    NO

    Racism, sexism and bigotry SHOULD be the downfall of many.

    This is a good start. How you kiddies today think no one should be held accountable for anything are part of this problem.

    Wake up.

  48. Ten years ago or not, it’s a bad look. As more details come out, it’s clear it’s larger than just one comment in one email, and the emails spanned a period of seven years.

    Even a decade ago, making comments about the size of a Black man’s lips was inexcusable, and he knew that. That’s not even getting to his comments about other groups.

    From racial justice to an increasing number of women in front office and coaching positions to players coming out as gay, it’s clear Gruden isn’t a good fit for the modern NFL. Good riddance.

  49. Delete doesn’t mean it’s gone. If you don’t want people to find out how you really feel,never put it in writing. It’s sad to know that Gruden feels the way he does. It cost him everything.

  51. Should not be hired in the first place.He released some good players and his draft picks were terrible.He is also a disgrace to raider nation after these emails were released.

  52. And the lesson (how many times have we hears it). Only use corporate email or sending to other corporate emails for BUSINESS! Personal email should go to personal accounts. Corporate email should be short, terse, on topic, and NOTHING ELSE.

  53. When I grow up, I hope my entire past will as be as perfect as the people that fall in line with this narrative. Good god. This is never going to end. It isonly going to get worse.

  54. Guessing he knew there were more emails they could release that might have made it hard for him to go home to the wife and kids…

  skcusoirolf says:
    October 11, 2021 at 9:27 pm
    I’m sorry but private e mails means private conversation. Don’t want to see what they say then done open them and read them.
    Not saying either way what he typed was right or wrong, I’m just saying it was 11 years ago and his PRIVATE e mail account.
    ——————————
    Sorry dude, if it’s sent to a corporation- there is no privacy even if his account was private. The corporate recipients email is OWNED by the corporation

