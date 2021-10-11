Jon Gruden tells staff he will resign

Getty Images

When the first torpedo struck the hull on Friday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden opted to fix the damage in lieu of abandoning ship — even though he knew that other torpedos were in the water.

Now, Gruden is jumping overboard.

According to multiple reports, Gruden has informed his staff that he will resign.

The new comes not long after the New York Times reported on the contents of more emails he sent to former Washington executive Bruce Allen. The emails reportedly include homophobic, transphobic, and sexist comments.

We’ll have ongoing coverage regarding the situation, with all developments and further analysis.

Gruden exits after 53 games, five weeks into the fourth year of a 10-year contract.