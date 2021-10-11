Jonathan Taylor’s 76-yard catch-and-run gives Colts early lead

Getty Images

Before the Colts’ first play from scrimmage, left tackle Eric Fisher was penalized for a false start. On the Colts’ first play, Carson Wentz threw incomplete to Mo Alie-Cox. On the Colts’ second play, Jonathan Taylor dropped a short pass from Wentz.

On third-and-15, Wentz’s short pass to Taylor nearly was tipped by Tyus Bowser. The ball sailed just over Bower’s outstretched hand, and Taylor took the reception 76 yards for a touchdown.

Who saw that coming?

It’s already the most receiving yards Taylor ever has had in a game, topping the 67 he had on six catches in his first NFL game last season. Taylor entered the game with 47 receptions for 380 yards and a touchdown in his career.

The Ravens went three-and-out after taking the opening kickoff and three-and-out on their second possession after Mark Andrews‘ third-down catch was overturned by replay following a Colts’ challenge.