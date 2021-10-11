Justin Fields: I’m always going to bring toughness to the table

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields left Sunday’s win over the Raiders for a few snaps after hurting his knee on a tackle by Yannick Ngakoue, but returned to pilot his team to a 20-9 victory in Las Vegas.

After the game, Fields said he hyperextended his knee but never considered missing more time because of the injury.

“I think when I was younger my dad always told me if I could get up and walk off the field, do it, so that’s kinda why I don’t like staying down long and just trying to get up off the field,” Fields said, via Gene Chamberlain of SI.com. “I’m always going to bring that to the table,” he said. “I’m going to put myself out there to win games, so that’s what they can expect from me, just every play, every game, I’m gonna give it my all.”

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said “the No. 1 thing I’m taking out of this is his toughness,” but plenty of other people will be focused on the fact that the Bears have two straight wins with their first-round pick running the offense. The two things go hand in hand and they’ve created optimism about what the future will bring in Chicago.