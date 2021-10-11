Kadarius Toney apologizes for his ejection

USA TODAY Sports

Officials ejected Giants receiver Kadarius Toney in the fourth quarter after the rookie threw a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. Giants coach Joe Judge made it clear to Toney that he wasn’t happy.

Judge went onto the field to chew out Toney on Toney’s way to the locker room. Judge also publicly chastised Toney in his postgame news conference.

Toney apologized Monday.

“Me and Judge talked, and you know, stuff like that, really, it was just a one-time thing,” Toney said. “I’m a rookie making early mistakes. I’ve just got to learn from them and build from it.

“I felt like I needed to apologize to mainly everyone because as far as little kids looking up to me and stuff like that, it’s not the example I want to set for them. I feel like everybody makes mistakes and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, we always have to be accountable for our emotions and our actions also.”

The Cowboys stood up Toney after a 13-yard reception. Pushing and shoving went too far when Toney took a swing at Kazee’s helmet.

“It’s more of a moral thing, at the end of the day,” Toney said. “I know right from wrong. At the end of the day, I know that in this sport, it’s not boxing or hockey or anything else where you can just fight and stuff like that. At the end of the day, I’ve got to take responsibility for what I did and that’s just what it is. If it was a wrong action, that’s just how I look at it.”

The NFL will not suspend Toney but surely will fine him. The earful he received from Judge likely was the worst part of it for Toney.

“I spoke to Kadarius,” Judge said. “I’ve spoken to the team as well. Look, that’s something we’re not going to condone. In terms of any discipline, I keep things in house. So, I’m not going to go ahead and make any kind of public statements about anything that’s going to be happening in house. But I spoke to KT. I’m not going to speak for him right now. I know he put something out there already, but I like the way this guy has responded to a lot of things and I’m confident he’s going to respond the right way to this.”